Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$1.05. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 96,022 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$199.65 million and a PE ratio of -9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.24, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.72.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

