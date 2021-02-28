Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

MDRX stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $4,081,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 653,132 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

