Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Up 5.9%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s share price was up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 949,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 824,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,372,000 after buying an additional 160,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after buying an additional 305,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,397,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

