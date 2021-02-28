Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,529 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of PACCAR worth $44,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in PACCAR by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

