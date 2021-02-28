Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,609 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $46,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 106.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after acquiring an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,897,000 after acquiring an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 43.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after acquiring an additional 272,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.57.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,803 shares of company stock worth $22,995,433. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

