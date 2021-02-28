Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 675,017 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 839,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $49,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

