Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,605 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.00% of EMCOR Group worth $50,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.