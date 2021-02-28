Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $52.34 Million Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804,983 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $52,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 784,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $48.01 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.