Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $43,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,908,000 after buying an additional 190,457 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Shares of AVB opened at $175.75 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $219.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.