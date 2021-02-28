Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 743,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,122,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $237.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $643.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

