Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Raised to $120.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM opened at $87.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $89,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 8,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $712,907.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,694. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.