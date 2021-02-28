Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Gap Up to $19.95

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $21.48. Akouos shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 4,810 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akouos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Akouos by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akouos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akouos in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Akouos by 2,558.3% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 383,750 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Akouos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after acquiring an additional 174,279 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

