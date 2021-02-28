Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Gap Up to $19.95

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $21.48. Akouos shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 4,810 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akouos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01.
Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.
See Also: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.