Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.54 ($122.99).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at €95.91 ($112.84) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €90.90 and its 200-day moving average is €80.16. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.