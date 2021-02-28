Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HSBC from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.35.

ABNB opened at $206.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.80. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

