Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARGKF opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.46. Aggreko has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGKF shares. Investec cut Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aggreko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

