AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AGBA Acquisition worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGBA Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,349,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGBA Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,595,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 39.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 153,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGBA opened at $10.50 on Friday. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a PE ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 0.07.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

