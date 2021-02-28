Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Shares of AMG opened at $139.97 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

