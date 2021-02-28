Aena S.M.E.’s (ANNSF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANNSF. HSBC cut shares of Aena S.M.E. from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

ANNSF opened at $173.35 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.34.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

