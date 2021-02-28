Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after buying an additional 801,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after buying an additional 205,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.63.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $373.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

