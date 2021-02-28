Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

