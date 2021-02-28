Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 84,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 70,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $252.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

