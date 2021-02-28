Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

