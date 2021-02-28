Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 154,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $33.06 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12.

