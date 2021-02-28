Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$3.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.33.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.05. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$489.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

