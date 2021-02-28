Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $33,864,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,443 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $6,080,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.06.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.