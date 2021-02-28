Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,173 shares of company stock worth $51,923,962. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

