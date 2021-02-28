Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%.
Addus HomeCare stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.
