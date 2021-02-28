Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.38. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 22,238 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

