Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

