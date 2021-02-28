ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $60.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

