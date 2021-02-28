$947.94 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to announce $947.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $934.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $961.18 million. Meritor reported sales of $871.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $256,552.02. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,274. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meritor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 660,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,759. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Meritor has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.