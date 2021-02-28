$9.19 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to announce sales of $9.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the lowest is $7.40 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 394.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $22.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.45 million, with estimates ranging from $55.40 million to $67.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

XERS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $266.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

