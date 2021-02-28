68,894 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 6.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in VeriSign by 265.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,737 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $220,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.03. The company had a trading volume of 910,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,397. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.00 and its 200 day moving average is $203.33.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,027,094.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,678 shares of company stock worth $8,151,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

