$67.88 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report $67.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the highest is $87.75 million. Plug Power reported sales of $40.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $439.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $474.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $657.53 million, with estimates ranging from $502.90 million to $753.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.38. 54,836,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,785,363. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16.

In related news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

