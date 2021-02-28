5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VNP. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) stock opened at C$4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$386.21 million and a PE ratio of 175.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.57. 5N Plus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.