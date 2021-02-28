5,394 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

