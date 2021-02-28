$384.77 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce sales of $384.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $375.07 million and the highest is $394.51 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $347.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,855 shares of company stock worth $14,709,856. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $4.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

