$35.37 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post $35.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.32 million to $39.30 million. Limoneira posted sales of $41.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $180.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.03 million to $191.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $234.18 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $252.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $255.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,125 shares of company stock worth $305,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Limoneira by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Limoneira by 24.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Limoneira by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.