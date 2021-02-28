34,729 Shares in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.