$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Braskem posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $10.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $11.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $15.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braskem.

BAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:BAK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 337,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $13.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Braskem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,281,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

