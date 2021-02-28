$276.53 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post sales of $276.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.80 million and the highest is $281.60 million. Welbilt posted sales of $328.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Welbilt stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.