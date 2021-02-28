2,605 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.