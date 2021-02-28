25,000 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.84. 2,248,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

