23,900 Shares in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 106,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 35,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of ASHR opened at $41.30 on Friday. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35.

