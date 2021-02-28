1,884 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $567.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $544.97 and a 200 day moving average of $432.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

