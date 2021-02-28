15,004 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRSR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

CRSR opened at $35.84 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

