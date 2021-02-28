150,000 Shares in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.40% of CHP Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CHP Merger by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the third quarter worth $972,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the third quarter worth $1,019,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CHP Merger by 29,285.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 117,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHPM opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49. CHP Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

