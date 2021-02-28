14,137 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $720,000.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $32.52 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.