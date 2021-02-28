$139.35 Million in Sales Expected for Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to post sales of $139.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $143.71 million. Aphria reported sales of $109.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $529.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $542.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $678.71 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $726.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APHA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APHA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.84. 13,915,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,205,596. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

