$136.03 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post sales of $136.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.40 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $132.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $551.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.50 million to $561.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $557.77 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $572.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

HOPE traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $13.16. 1,310,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,727. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

