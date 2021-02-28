10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.73.

TXG stock opened at $177.99 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $201.70. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.43 and a 200 day moving average of $153.30.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at $147,377,453.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 465,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

